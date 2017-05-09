Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School wins national shoe design competition

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Students at the Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School are receiving national attention for a pair of shoes they designed.

As part of the Vans Custom Culture art competition, students were challenged to create a pattern that best exemplifies their school. More than 3,000 schools from across the nation participated in the inaugural competition.

The students’ design is available to the public through June 1. The school also received $5,000 towards its arts program for designing the winning pattern.

