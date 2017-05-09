Henrico high schools to get new turf football fields

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Board of Supervisors will sign off Tuesday on design plans to replace the grass football fields at all nine high schools with artificial turf.

Recreation and Parks Director Neil Luther told 8News the plan is to replace each with an organic synthetic turf field, which will cut down on maintenance and make it easier to play in any kind of weather.

“It’s going to give all the high schools an all-weather playing surface for all their marquee field sports,” Luther explained.

Luther says the changeover comes amidst schools’ needs to meet growing demand for high school sports.

“Fields are getting overused, so this synthetic turf application is basically going to allow these high school fields to pull double, triple, quadruple duty on serving sports needs for kids,” Luther said.

This $12 million bond project is the first to be rolled out from the 2016 bond referendum. The work would be completed within three years by converting three schools per year.

“The first fields we anticipate going to construction with this coming spring would be Freeman, Hermitage, and Varina,” Luther said.

Luther added that once the Henrico County Board of Supervisors gives the project go-ahead, construction for the new fields for the first set of schools will begin in the Spring of 2018 in time for the following school year.

