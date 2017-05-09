Hanover Co. school board expected to approve change to grading scale

Related Coverage Hanover School Board hears proposal for grading scale change

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Parents and advocates say they’re concerned the current grading scale in Hanover County is pushing their students behind neighboring counties.

The school board is looking to change the grading scale from a 7-point to a 10-point scale.

Currently, a 93 to 100 is an A. Under the proposed change, a 90 would be considered an A minus.

Some critics worry the change would lower the standards for Hanover County but others argue it’s just numbers that change, not the quality of the education.

While most of the state and nation are on the 10-point scale, Hanover County students are missing out on scholarships and other opportunities due to GPA requirements.

The school board meeting is set to start at 6 p.m tonight.

