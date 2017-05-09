Forest Hill Avenue Improvement Project underway in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A plan that’s been in the works for years is beginning to unfold in the City of Richmond.

The $12 million federally-funded road project that would widen Forest Hill Avenue between Hathaway Road and Powhite Parkway is taking shape with the prep work of installing gas lines.

“The road work, the actual construction to put in sidewalks, to build a new road, is going to take somewhere between 18 months to two years,” 4th District Councilwoman Kristen Larson explained.

The project is supposed to make the area more pedestrian and bicycle friendly, which many people are thrilled about. The plan, however, doesn’t please everyone.

Area resident Becca Atkinson said adding the bike lanes will be good to encourage people to go outdoors, but she feels the median is a waste of federal tax dollars.

“We don’t have a lot of accidents here that I’ve noticed,” she said. “I’m not sure we really need a median, and we don’t need more stuff to maintain. Take care of the residents, worry about the trash service, worry about the leaf pickup, some things we really have some issues with not adding more money into concrete.”

Although this project was in the planning phase prior to Larson’s time on council, she feels it’s a good project for the city.

“That part of Forest Hill, in particular, my heart skips a beat when I see someone walking along the corridor because cars going by 40, 50 miles per hour and there are no sidewalks there,” Larson said.

For more information on the Forest Hill Improvement Project, click here.

