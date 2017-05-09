Driver injured in two-car crash on Hull Street Road dies

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 58-year-old woman who was injured in a two-car wreck on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County has died.

The crash occurred at roughly 7:40 a.m. on May 9 in the eastbound lanes of the 6900 block of Hull Street Road, just before Chippenham Parkway.

As traffic was slowing near the intersection with Chippenham Parkway, police say a 2001 Ford Explorer bumped into the rear of another vehicle, a 2008 Ford Expedition, several times, causing minor damage. After the second vehicle moved out of the way, the striking vehicle accelerated through the intersection before striking a stop sign and proceeding into a ditch.

The driver of the Explorer, who has been identified as 58-year-old Helen C. Lester, was transported to Chippenham Hospital. She later died on June 6, according to police.

The driver of the Ford Expedition was not injured.

No one has been charged at this time as the crash remains under investigation.

