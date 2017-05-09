Congressman Dave Brat hosts raucous town hall meeting

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (AP) – Republican Virginia congressman Dave Brat heard from angry constituents at a raucous town hall meeting less than a week after the health care bill he voted for narrowly cleared the House.

Opponents appeared to far outnumber supporters at the suburban Richmond church where Brat co-hosted the meeting Tuesday with a Republican state senator.

Audience members booed and shouted down Brat for an hour and a half, and some audience members took turns yelling at one another.

Brat saying when it comes to pre-existing conditions he is hoping to dispel rumors saying pre-existing conditions are covered in the new bill which has passed the house.

“There’s complete misinformation, part of it is intentional part of it is not, it’s very complex stuff, but on the preexisting conditions it’s in the law, no one loses preexisting conditions. It’s part of Obamacare now, we don’t get rid of it, no gender discrimination no nothing, it’s in the bill,” said Brat.

Brat and Sen. Amanda Chase took dozens of questions. Most were about the health care bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. It passed the House by a thin margin Thursday and faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

U.S. Rep. Tom Garrett was also hosting a town hall Tuesday night.

