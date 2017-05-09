Community center opens in memory of beloved Dinwiddie County couple killed in wreck

MCKENNEY Va (WRIC)– A community center built in memory of an elderly couple that was killed in a tragic car accident 12 years ago recently opened in Dinwiddie County.

The Robert and Betty Ragsdale Community Center in McKenney opened last week.

Family members told 8News Robert and Betty Ragsdale were a loving couple who lived to help the McKenney community. Now, that same community is honoring their generosity in a way that’ll continue giving back to the people who live there for generations to come.

“It was four days before their 50 wedding anniversary and they got hit by a car and unfortunately the two of them died instantly,” the couple’s daughter, Charlotte Ragsdale, explained. “We wanted to do something for the county and in memory of our parents.”

Charlotte Ragsdale said the tragic death of her parents Robert and Betty Ragsdale shook her and the Mckenney community to its core.

Robert and Betty Ragsdale were pillars of the community whose life and legacy of giving will live on through the new community center donated by their children to Dinwiddie County in their memory.

“We had to weather through many different difficult budgets, but we were able to get to the point that we were able to fully fund the project about a year and half ago. It is about a $3M dollar edition,” Dinwiddie County Administrator Kevin Massengill said.

The community center offers a computer lab, gym, kid’s zone, 4-H center and a new library.

“We didn’t have the space to do programming,” Appomattox Regional Library Assistant Christy Wooddy said. “We could not even do a story time, really, because there wasn’t any space for it. And now we have this big beautiful facility and you can do anything here.”

The community center also has a ballroom, conference, and game rooms.It also has a lounge for seniors as well.

The Robert and Betty Ragsdale Community Center is located at 20916 Old School Road in McKenney.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.