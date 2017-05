CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police tweeted out a traffic warning to drivers Tuesday morning.

Authorities said to avoid Route 360 east at Dyer Lane as police are working a ‘serious’ vehicle crash.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

No other details of the crash have been released.

