All lanes reopen after wreck on I-64 in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – All lanes on Interstate 64 in New Kent County have reopened following a wreck are near New Kent Highway (miler marker 205).

State Police officials said one vehicle that was traveling east crossed the median and struck a vehicle heading westbound. One person was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

