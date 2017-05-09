Agreement reached to audit city’s tax collections

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After weeks of disputes, Richmond’s auditor and finance department have reached an agreement for an audit of the city’s tax collections.

The audit is something that many Richmonders called City Hall and pressed for. They say they want those not paying their taxes held accountable. 8News learned that as of March 31, the city is still owed nearly $47 million in delinquent taxes.

Mayor Levar Stoney made a surprise visit to the city’s audit committee meeting today to say he was happy that an agreement had been reached to audit the city’s revenue administration.

A past issue had been privacy issues for businesses and taxpayers. Since then, the two departments have reached an agreement on sensitive information. The auditor has said the audit will help make sure the city has a proper process in place for collecting outstanding taxes.Mayor Stoney said everyone involved shares a goal of seeing dollars owed to Richmond come back to the city.

Mayor Stoney said everyone involved shares a goal of seeing dollars owed to Richmond come back to the city.

“So when I hear big numbers in excess of 50 million dollars that might be out there, I want every dime, every penny of those dollars because I can’t go about this job with children and public safety officers being short-changed,” Stoney said.

It was revealed Tuesday that some of the property tax delinquents in the city have been delinquent for 20 or more years.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.