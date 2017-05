RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Roughly 200 gallons of cream accidentally spilled into a sewer system in Richmond Tuesday morning.

The spill happened on the 500 block of Robin Hood Road.

The Richmond Department of Public Utilities said in a tweet that they sent a vactor truck to vacuum out the cream.

It is still unclear what caused the accident.

