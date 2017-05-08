Woman shot after firing at law enforcement in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was shot after firing at law enforcement officers in Louisa County Monday afternoon.

According to an official with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to a domestic situation on Fredericks Hall Road. When they arrived, a female suspect opened fire at the officers before fleeing.

When authorities located her a short time later, she opened fire on a deputy and Virginia State Police trooper. Officers returned fire and struck the female suspect, who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No officers were shot or injured during the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.