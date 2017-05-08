Three Richmond schools join national arts program

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three Richmond public schools will now be part of the national Turnaround Arts program.

Binford and Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle Schools and Woodville Elementary School are the first schools in Virginia to be part of the program.

Superintendent Dr. Dana Bedden, Mayor Levar Stoney, First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe made the announcement today. The program aims to close the opportunity gap and provide equal access to the arts in schools around the nation. RPS students will have access to more musical instruments and world-class artists. Teachers will get more professional development.

“It really helps schools not only to get excited but to turn around their branding, going from maybe being not performing that well to being adopted by Jason Mraz,” said Kathy Fletcher, national director of Turnaround Arts.

Each school will get a professional artist as a mentor. Jason Mraz will mentor Binford, Black Violin will mentor MLK, and Dan Zanes will mentor Woodville.

