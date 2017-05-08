‘Southern Virginia American Indian Festival’ this weekend in Chase City

CHASE CITY, Va. (WRIC) — Preparations are underway for this weekend’s Southern Virginia American Indian Festival.

The three-day inter-tribal pow wow includes native drumming, dancing and more activities for people of all ages. It is led by former Occaneechi Chief, John “Blackfeather” Jeffries.

“Friday night, 6:00 p.m., we start with a bonfire and storytelling by the elders,” says Deborah DeSantis, a spokesperson for the festival. “Children really seem to enjoy that.”

According to Chase City Special Events II, Inc., the nonprofit hosting the event for the second year, Mecklenburg and surrounding counties were once the homeland to Native American tribes. There are artifacts housed in MacCallum More Gardens as well as Occaneechi State Park.

The Southern Virginia American Indian Festival is happening May 12- 14, 2017 at the South Central Fairgrounds, 10 Fairgrounds Road in Chase City.

Guest drums and dancers are welcome. Native American vendors will be on site to offer handmade items and tribal foods.

Guests can see what an encampment from the 1700’s would have looked like. There will also be tool-making, weaponry and dream catcher demonstrations.

The Pow Wow kicks off with bonfire storytelling on Friday at 6:00 p.m.

Gates open Saturday and Sunday at 10:00 a.m. The Grand Entry is at noon on Saturday and 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

There is a weekend pass available for $10. Daily passes are $7 for adults, $5 for elders and guests under 12.

Follow this link for more information.

