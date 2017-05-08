Richmond mother hosting blood drive today in honor of daughter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond mother is on a mission to help children who are battling cancer.

“Until my daughter was diagnosed with cancer, I had never known anyone who needed a blood transfusion,” Debbie Jacobs said.

Blood transfusions allowed Iris Jacobs to go to school dances and travel to Orlando, Florida for a trip from Make-A-Wish during her 2-year fight against cancer.

“The blood and platelet transfusions were truly the gift of life,” Jacobs said. “She would walk into the donor center ashen gray and feeling very sluggish. But following her blood and platelet transfusions, her color would come back and she would be full of energy.”

Iris Jacobs was 13-years-old when she lost her fight against cancer in 2015.

Ahead of Mother’s Day, Debbie Jacobs is hosting a blood drive on Monday, May 8 at Carmel School from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

