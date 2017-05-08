Police arrest a man in fatal sucker punch attack outside Las Vegas nightclub

LAS VEGAS (WCMH/AP) — Police in Las Vegas have arrested a 27-year-old man they suspect of striking and killing a 45-year-old California man with a single punch during a brief confrontation last month on a downtown entertainment district sidewalk.

The Metropolitan Police Department says James Beach, also known as James Michael Garcia, faces a charge of murder after he was arrested on Sunday. Police say he’s being held in the Clark County Detention Center.

Luis Campos of La Puente, California, died May 4 at a Las Vegas hospital from bleeding in his brain, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Campos’ brother, Drake Garibay, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal they were standing in line April 30 outside a club when the attacker stopped while walking past on the sidewalk, asked what Campos was looking at, and punched him before Campos could even say one word.

Garibay said his brother never regained consciousness.

Campos, who is a father of five, was in town for another brother’s bachelor party, KABC-TV reports. He was supposed to be the best man at the upcoming wedding.

“He’s a beautiful man. I have a hole in my heart. My soul. My spirit. Everything is crushed,” Campos’s wife, Julieanne, told KSNV. “Whoever did this, I hope they have a conscience. I mean they are stupid. If anybody knows anything, say something. Give us a little closure.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.