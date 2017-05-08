Henrico residents want more lighting and sidewalks after pedestrians killed

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in Henrico County are sounding off about safety concerns along a stretch of Aspen Shades Parkway and Williamsburg Road after two pedestrians were hit and killed by a police cruiser early Saturday morning.

Part of the problem, according to Marion Gary, is low visibility.

“It’s bad, you know. You can’t see anything. It’s just bad and it’s sad that that happened to two people like that,” he said.

Patricia Harding works at Last Stop Bar and Grill and says, unfortunately, the accident doesn’t surprise her.

“It’s happened before,” she said. “It’s been a few years ago. It’s happened on a few different occasions.”

The area is a state road and VDOT says it hasn’t received complaints about the area prior to Saturday. The agency is now working with Henrico County and police to see what can be done to make the area safer moving forward.

“At this point, up to this date we’ve not received any requests to improve that area, and that’s something that we would work with the locality, with Henrico County, to determine what changes need to be made, what improvements can be made. and then we’ll decide how we can fund that project in the future.” VDOT spokesperson Jessica Cowardin said.

Gary says making the area safer can’t come soon enough

“I hope we can do something about this,” he said. “See if can we get some more lighting just put some sidewalks.”

Cowardin says if you come across an area that you think needs some work done to make things safer for pedestrians and drivers, don’t hesitate to reach out to their customer service office by clicking here.

