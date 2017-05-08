Henrico County offering paid training for school bus drivers this summer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The 2016-17 school year is drawing to a close, and Henrico County Public Schools is looking ahead to building its team for the fall.

“We need strong bus driver candidates for our summer training sessions,” said Josh Davis, HCPS director of pupil transportation. “This time of year we need to fill positions expected to open through summer attrition. We will be training new drivers for contracted and substitute positions for school year 2017-18. Successful candidates will also be offered part-time work in the summer.”

In addition to candidates for full-time and substitute bus drivers, HCPS is also seeking full-time and substitute school nutrition services workers.

Members of the HCPS Human Resources, School Nutrition Services and Pupil Transportation departments will be at Henrico County Public Library’s Libbie Mill Library on May 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to talk with interested candidates.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online in advance here.

Henrico Schools is also slated to hold a job fair for bus drivers and nutrition workers June 6 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. The job fair will be at Henrico County Public Library’s Varina Area Library.

Candidates for full-time and substitute bus drivers must: be at least 21 years old; have a high school diploma or equivalent; have a valid Virginia driver’s license; obtain a CDL Class B instructional permit or hold a CDL Class B license with endorsements in P (Transporting Passengers)/S (School Bus) and airbrakes; pass a physical and drug test and have no felony convictions.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.