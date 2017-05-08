Group gathers in Glen Allen to protest Rep. Dave Brat’s vote for American Health Care Act

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Across the country, protests have erupted over the House passage of the American Health Care Act. Voters that unhappy with the measure to replace the Affordable Care Act are letting their Congress members know.

In Central Virginia, they are using words like, “shame,” “ appalling,” and holding signs that read, “I am angry and I vote.”

A group of 7th District constituents lined Broad Street Friday in Glen Allen to tell their Congressman Dave Brat they’re unhappy with his support for the American Health Care Act.

Brat is one of 217 House Republicans who voted for the measure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

The group argues the bill will cut coverage to those with pre-existing conditions, harm seniors and slash Medicaid.

Alsuin Creighton-Preis with Virginia 7th District Concerned Citizens says, “This will affect your grandmother, your sister, your husband, your child. And It’s a grotesque bill and it’s appalling; very disappointing.”

The protestors are also puzzled by Brat who calls himself a fiscal conservative, yet they say he voted in support of this before the Congressional Budget Office gave it a score and cost.

“We feel like he sold us out as our representative in Congress. We want affordable health care for all.,” says Chrystal Doyal, who’s also with Virginia 7th District Concerned Citizens.

In a statement, Brat says too many Virginians saw their premiums soar under the Affordable Care Act and that his vote keeps to a promise of lowering costs.

