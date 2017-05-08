Ben & Jerry’s pint slices recalled for undeclared peanut

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Unilever is recalling Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices because they could contain peanuts.

Certain boxes had the Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup flavor but were labeled Chocolate Fudge Brownie.

This could be dangerous to anyone with a severe sensitivity or allergy to peanuts.

For the full list of affected boxes, click here.

No illnesses have been reported.

