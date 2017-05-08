1 dead following single-car wreck in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was killed following a single-vehicle wreck in Caroline County Monday morning.

According to the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred just before 12 p.m. on Route 3, roughly one mile east of Route 665.

Investigators say a 2001 Mercedes was traveling east on Route 3 when it ran off the road and struck a power pole. The driver, who has been identified as 76-year-old George A. Johnson of King George, was transported to Mary Washington Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

