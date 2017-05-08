1 arrested, 1 sought after Chesterfield 7-Eleven armed robbery, police pursuit

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a robbery that took place at a Chesterfield County convenience early Monday morning.

According to Chesterfield Police, two suspects entered at 7-Eleven located in the 100 block of Turner Road around 3:40 a.m., displayed a gun and demanded money

The suspects left the business and were spotted by responding police officers getting into a vehicle.

Police say they then attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the suspects refused to stop and fled from officers.

“Officers pursued the vehicle from Midlothian Turnpike onto Providence Road, where the vehicle crashed into a tree,” Chesterfield Police’s press release said. “One suspect fled the scene on foot, while a second was taken into custody.”

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police are working to confirm the identity of the suspect in custody and the suspect that remains on the loose.

