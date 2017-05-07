Shooting victim crashes car into fire hydrant in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting in Church Hill North.

Officers arrived on P Street near 32nd street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to find a person laying in the road with a gunshot wound.

The victim crashed a car into a fire hydrant in the area so the Richmond Fire Department was called to turn off the hydrant.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police are looking for leads. Right now they do not have any information on a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

