Police investigating attempted armed robbery of food truck in Crozet

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Albemarle County are investigating an attempted armed robbery of a food truck that was parked behind the Pro Re Nata Brewery in Albemarle County.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 6100 block of Rockfish Gap Turnpike in Crozet.

A gun was used during the crime, but no money was taken and no one was injured.

The suspects left the scene on foot.

Police are looking for two suspects: a white man between the ages of 20 and 30 and a white woman described as being in her late teens to early-20s.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video in hopes of being able to release something to the public to help identify the suspects.

Anyone with information about the case should contact CrimeStoppers at 4340977-4000.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.