Pedal Through the Petals raises money for the Massey Cancer Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The third annual Pedal Through the Petals event made its way through Richmond Sunday.

The seven-mile bike ride began at the Valentine History Center and traversed through downtown and into Church Hill.

Along the way, participants got to stop at garden shops and watch live interpreters at Maymont.

And at the end, participants took part in a raffle for $10,000 worth of prizes.

8News spoke with Amy Williams, who helped organize the event.

“I formed Amy’s Army after I was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago. I got treated at Massey Cancer Center. It was successful and I realized what an amazing resource we have right her in Richmond,” Williams said. “So, Amy’s Army of Cancer Warriors is my fundraising group and this is our signature event.”

The event was held to raise money for the Massey Cancer Center.

About 400 people showed up to today’s fundraiser.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.