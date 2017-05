RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Spiders’ men’s lacrosse program fell behind 8-2 to Air Force in the third quarter before sparking a late rally with four straight goals to get within two. A Falcons’ goal with less than four minutes left in regulation sealed Richmond’s fate, 9-6. Richmond has now lost in three straight conference finals and has had their season ended by Air Force three of the program’s four years of existence.

