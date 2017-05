HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new Mellow Mushroom restaurant is opening in Short Pump Monday.

The pizzeria will also be opening a new location near Chesterfield Town Center in the near future.

Both stores are now hiring.

For more information or to apply for a job, check here:

Short Pump location

Midlothian location

