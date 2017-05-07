Henrico County Fire’s Robotic Response Team training to use drone

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters in Henrico County will soon have a view from the sky to aid in their work.

The organization is forming a new Robotic Response Team to aid in fighting fires and other emergency situations.

The group shared photos of the team trying out a drone at Osborne Boat Landing on Facebook.

Once their training is complete, it will take three team members to operate the drone.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

