Giants’ Brandon Crawford returns to Squirrels Monday for rehab assignment

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — San Francisco Giants’ shortstop Brandon Crawford is returning to the Diamond Monday night.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels announced he will begin his rehab assignment from a groin injury that placed him on the 10-day disabled list on April 29th.

Crawford was on the Squirrels inaugural opening day roster in 2010, averaging .279 at the plate with 22 RBI over 79 games in his only season in the River City.

He made his MLB debut a year later with the Giants, going on to win two Golden Glove awards at shortstop and being named a National League All-Star in 2015.

Crawford is expected to be in the lineup Monday against the Altoona Curve at 6:35 p.m., becoming the fourth Giant to rehab with the Flying Squirrels as an alumnus.