Federal appeal of travel ban executive order to be heard in Richmond Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Federal Appeals court in Richmond is set to hear oral arguments tomorrow about President Trump’s travel ban.

All 15 judges from the Federal Appeals Court will hear oral arguments for and against President Trump’s executive order.

The Trump administration is appealing the Maryland ruling that blocked the order ban of new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. In a previous version, the order had also included Iraq.

Civil liberties and immigrants rights groups say the new executive order discriminates against Muslims based on their religion.

A federal judge in Hawaii has also blocked the president’s revised Executive Order.

That ruling has also been appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals based in San Francisco.

