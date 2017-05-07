Doswell Volunteer Fire Company hosts benefit for teen with cancer

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Doswell Volunteer Fire Company rallied Sunday around Hanover County native Savannah Wood, a firefighter’s daughter who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
The fire company hosted a “Sav-Strong” barbecue to raise money for her treatment.
Many of the people in attendance wore lime green — the lymphoma awareness color.
8News spoke with April Roberts, a family friend.
“Savannah is a great girl. She’s a 15-year-old freshman at Apache County High School who plays lacrosse and has a world of friends and family that love her dearly that are out here to support her,” Roberts said.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
