Chesterfield rescue squad volunteer arrested, charged with rape of co-worker

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A volunteer at the Ettrick-Matoaca Volunteer Rescue Squad has been arrested and charged with rape after an incident that happened at the River Road facility Saturday.

Timothy Wayne Wilson Sr., from Matoaca, was arrested at the rescue squad facility and he is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police were contacted Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. and received a report about a female victim being raped by a known male suspect. The victim and suspect were both volunteers at the rescue squad.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.

