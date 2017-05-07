At the Box Office for 5-5: Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume Two

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Summer is still a few weeks off, but the summer movie season starts this weekend with the release of Marvel’s big movie for the year.

Marvel’s most unusual superhero team is back for a new adventure. “Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume Two” finds Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Groot and Rocket Raccoon trying to save the universe again.

They are scouring the corners of the galaxy to learn more about Star Lord’s parents. The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Buatista and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper. Kurt Russell joins the cast for this second outing of inter-galactic wackiness. It’s rated PG-13.

On Streaming and DVD this weekend you can check out the true life story behind one of the most successful companies in American history. I’m talking about McDonald’s.

“The Founder” is the story of Ray Kroc, played by Michael Keaton, the man who saw a lot of potential in a fast service drive in restaurant and took the idea national. It’s also the story of the two McDonald brothers, played by Nick Offerman and John Carroll Lynch, who got outmaneuvered on their pioneering idea of fast food.

This movie has a lot more going for it than the advertisements let on. I had never heard this version of the story, with warts and all, that’s a new twist on the legend of the golden arches. Great performances across the board, this one is worth a look this weekend.

