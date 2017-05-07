2-year-old dies after drowning in family pool in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 2-year-old boy has died after drowning in a family pool in the 1800 block of Ramsey Road, Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the emergency call came in at 1:45 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a small child laying beside the pool. First responders immediately began CPR until paramedics arrived.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives have not released the circumstances surrounding this incident as it is still under investigation.

