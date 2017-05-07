2 residents displaced after car crashes into apartment in Chesterfield Co.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two residents have been temporarily displaced after a car crashed into their Chesterfield County apartment Sunday night.

Police said that a driver was unable to stop and drove into the lower level of the apartment in the 2400 block of Marina Drive off of Jefferson Davis Highway.

The driver nor the residents were injured in the incident.

Police said that the cause of the accident is still under investigation, but that they do not expect criminal charges to be filed.

