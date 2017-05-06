Walk for Wishes raises money to help make dreams come true

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is helping raise money by participating in the Walk for Wishes at Stony Point Fashion Park Saturday.
The event benefits the Make A Wish Foundation’s Virginia chapter.
Hundreds are participating, walking for a good cause. 8News’ own Morgan Dean and Katie Dupree are emceeing.
So, grab your sneakers and come join the 8News team for a great cause. Or, to make a donation to the cause, click here.
Walk For Wishes
Walk For Wishes x
This is a developing story.
