Virginia Beach-based Navy SEAL killed in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somali (WAVY) — The Department of Defense announced the man that died in Somalia was Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Kyle Milliken of Falmouth, Maine.

Milliken was killed and two others were wounded when they were attacked while on a mission Thursday. He was stationed in Virginia Beach.

A US military official confirmed Milliken is the first U.S. service member killed in action in Somalia since 1993, when two Black Hawk helicopters were shot down and 18 American soldiers were killed in the Battle for Mogadishu.

The US troops were part of an ongoing US military program to advise and assist Somali ground forces.

“Senior Chief Kyle Milliken embodied the warrior spirit and toughness infused in our very best Navy SEALs,” Rear Adm. Timothy Szymanski, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command said in a Saturday statement. “His sacrifice is a stark reminder that Naval Special Operators are forward doing their job, confronting terrorism overseas to prevent evil from reaching our shores.”

“Kyle was a great friend, family man, and teammate. He was brilliant, witty, and fiercely loyal. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him,” US Representative Scott Taylor, from Virginia Beach, said in a Facebook post.

