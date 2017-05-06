VIDEO: Tennessee man’s name is Darth Vader

MEMPHIS (KRON) — You might not believe it if someone at a hospital tells you Darth Vader will be helping with your surgery.

But that is what happens at one hospital in Tennessee. Meet Darth Vader Williamson. He is a surgical technician in Memphis.

Williamson says he isn’t a Star Wars fan that had his name legally changed. His parents are the fans and they gave him the name.

He says the name is often associated with evil but that does not impact his passion for helping others.

