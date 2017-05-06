Sickle Cell Unity Ride held to raise money for sickle cell research

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Sickle Cell Unity Ride was held Saturday in Petersburg. 8News’ Whitney Harris was in attendance, along with Brotherz-N-Armz, Virginia State Police, the SCA Bike Committee and Ladies of Elegance, Inc.
The group rode from the Health Department in Petersburg to the Second Street Baptist Church in Richmond.
The group sought to raise money for Sickle Cell research.
Check here to make a donation to the Sickle Cell Association of Richmond.
Sickle Cell Unity ride held in Petersburg
Sickle Cell Unity ride held in Petersburg x
Latest Galleries
-
Sickle Cell Unity ride held in Petersburg
-
Family displaced by Chesterfield County trailer fire
-
Family displaced by Chesterfield County trailer fire
-
Family displaced by Chesterfield County trailer fire
-
Sickle Cell Unity Ride
-
Sickle Cell Unity Ride
-
5th annual Highland Park Spring Break Cookout held Saturday
-
Rally to bring attention to missing people held Saturday in Richmond
-
Rally to bring attention to missing people held Saturday in Richmond
-
Rally to bring attention to missing people held Saturday in Richmond
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.
A