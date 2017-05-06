Sickle Cell Unity Ride held to raise money for sickle cell research

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Sickle Cell Unity Ride was held Saturday in Petersburg. 8News’ Whitney Harris was in attendance, along with Brotherz-N-Armz, Virginia State Police, the SCA Bike Committee and Ladies of Elegance, Inc.

The group rode from the Health Department in Petersburg to the Second Street Baptist Church in Richmond.

The group sought to raise money for Sickle Cell research.

Check here to make a donation to the Sickle Cell Association of Richmond.

