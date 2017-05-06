Richmond fire crews mark north side house fire under control

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire crews have marked a house fire in the city’s north side under control.

Fire officials said that they got the call about the fire in the 2700 block of Clifton Avenue at 7:36 p.m. It took crews four minutes to respond.

When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the front of the home and upon closer examination, saw fire on the left side and rear of the house.

Officials said that the primary search of the home found no people inside the house.

The fire was marked under control within about 10 minutes. Nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story.

