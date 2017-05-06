Hopewell Police looking for suspects who allegedly passed counterfeit bills

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who they say passed counterfeit currency within the city and possibly elsewhere in the area.

Police said that the two suspects involved spent fake currency on at least two occasions in the last month.

The first incident happened at 11:24 a.m. on April 15 at a Rite-Aid located at 2305 Oaklawn Boulevard. The second incident happened at 2 a.m. on May 2 at the same store.

Police described the first suspect as a black male with a medium build and medium complexion, between the ages of 25 and 30, between 5’8” and 6’0” tall and 190-210 pounds with a full beard and mustache.

Police described the second suspect as a black male with a thin build and dark complexion, between the ages of 25 and 30, between 5’10” and 6’0″ and between 150-170 pounds.

The Hopewell Police Department is asking that anybody who may know the identity of the suspects, contact lead Detective David Hirn at (804) 541-2284. Additionally, anybody who has information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at 541-2202. You can also text-a-tip anonymously. Simply add “274637 (CRIMES)” to your Contacts list on your cellular phone and then text “igotcha” along with your message/tip. You will then be provided an ID number that you will use when checking the status of your tip OR picking up your reward.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.