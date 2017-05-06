Henrico Police investigating after officer kills two pedestrians

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are investigating after they say a police officer struck and killed two pedestrians early Saturday morning.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. on Williamsburg Road near Aspen Shades Parkway, not far from the intersection with South Laburnum Avenue. Police say the officer was traveling westbound when they struck two people, who both died.

Police say the officer was on duty and was not involved in any type of pursuit when the accident occurred.

Part of Williamsburg road will be closed for several hours while a crash team unit continues to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.