Henrico County Police asking for help finding missing 12-year-old

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a child who recently went missing in the county’s West End.

Police are looking for 12-year-old Malachi Corbin, who also answers to the nickname “ML.”

Police said that Malachi is a high functioning Autistic child who also has been diagnosed with Tourette’s, ADHD and anxiety issues.

Malachi went missing from the 700 block of Epson Downs Court, located at the intersection of Derbyshire Road and Gaskins Road.

He is described as being 4’11’ tall and weighs about 95 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green, gray and black long sleeve camouflage shirt (see above image on the right) with a green tee shirt. He may be carrying a black backpack.

Police cautioned that Malachi is very shy and may try to hide if approached. If he is seen, police ask that you call them immediately so that they may check on his welfare and reunite him with his family.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.