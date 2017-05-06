Help find engagement ring lost at Virginia Center Commons

Smither believes she lost her ring at Virginia Center Commons on Tuesday, May 2. She says the ring was a little too loose and may have flown off of her finger near the Chipotle restaurant.

“Today I make the saddest post of 2017: My engagement ring has gone missing.” Kelly Smither wrote on Facebook. Her post pleading for help has hundreds of shares.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Mechanicsville woman is asking for help finding her missing engagement ring.

In a last ditch effort to find her ring, her father, Ray Alexander, reached out to 8News for help.

“She’s devastated as you may well imagine.” Alexander wrote in his email to 8News.

Smither says she has had one lead but it didn’t go far. Now she’s hoping a good Samaritan will find her ring and return it.

If you have any information that could help find Smither’s missing ring, email ireport8@wric.com or call our hotline 804-330-8000.