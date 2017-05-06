CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family says a child playing with a candle started the fire that destroyed their Chesterfield County home.

This happened at Greenleigh Mobile Home Park Friday night.

Everyone who lived in the home made it out safely, but the family has been displaced.

Neighbors are stepping up to help take care of them.

Family displaced by Chesterfield County trailer fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.