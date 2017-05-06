Family displaced by Chesterfield County trailer fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family says a child playing with a candle started the fire that destroyed their Chesterfield County home.
This happened at Greenleigh Mobile Home Park Friday night.
Everyone who lived in the home made it out safely, but the family has been displaced.
Neighbors are stepping up to help take care of them.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
