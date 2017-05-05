VIDEO: San Jose Police fatally shoot man who allegedly killed ex-girlfriend’s parents

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police in California fatally shot the man who allegedly killed his estranged girlfriend’s parents in their San Jose home Wednesday night.

Around 9 p.m., police received a call from the victims’ 20-year-old son that the suspect, 24-year-old Mirza Tatlic, had shot his parents at their house on Laura Ville Lane, near St. James Anglican Church, according to authorities.

When police arrived, they found the father, Naren Prabhu, deceased in the front doorway, having been shot at least once, San Jose police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference outside police headquarters Thursday.

The 20-year-old son told police his mother, Raynha Prabhu, and 13-year-old brother were still in the house, and he believed his mother had been shot, police said.

The department’s Mobile Emergency Response Group and Equipment unit responded to the house where officers set up containment and arrest teams, police said.

The suspect released the 13-year-old boy, who was unharmed, according to Garcia.

The department’s tactical negotiations unit started a conversation with the suspect, trying to convince him to surrender, police said.

“Unfortunately, the suspect refused to surrender,” Garcia said. “The suspect appeared at one point and pointed a handgun at officers on the arrest team.”

A MERGE officer fired at least one round at the suspect, killing him, police said.

When officers entered the house they, found the deceased mother and the dead suspect, according to Garcia.

Investigators learned that the suspect and the victims’ daughter had a romantic relationship that ended last year.

The estranged girlfriend had an active criminal restraining order against the suspect. He also had a history of mental illness, contact with police for domestic violence and driving under the influence, Garcia said.

Naren Prabhu was an employee at Juniper Networks.

The officer who shot the suspect is a 17 year veteran of the force and will be placed on paid administrative leave, as is standard protocol.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the police homicide unit are conducting a joint criminal investigation into the shooting.

The police internal affairs unit, the City Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Independent Police Auditor are monitoring the case, Garcia said.

“There’s a lot that still needs to be done with regards to this investigation,” Garcia said.

This is the second deadly police shooting in San Jose in the last two days. Late Tuesday night, police shot and killed a suspect after responding to a family disturbance. The suspect allegedly came at officers with a knife.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

Employees at @JuniperNetworks found out about the death of their co-worker this morning. Naren Prabhu was shot & killed. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/KTKXQWl3yK — Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) May 5, 2017

Holly Troche says she could hear San Jose police say to suspect "let the boy go." 3 killed incl suspect @kron4news pic.twitter.com/SJPbyxeo2d — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) May 4, 2017

