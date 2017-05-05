VCU working with Richmond to make moving easier for off-campus students

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University is working with the City of Richmond’s Department of Public Works and the Clean City Commission to make it easier for students who live off campus move in and out of rental properties.

Roll-off dumpsters have been placed in several locations in the Fan District for student’s to use to throw away trash and bulk items while students are moving out.

The Department of Public works has placed the dumpsters at the following intersections:

Ryland and Grace Streets

Morris and Grove Streets

Morris and Cary Streets

A map of dumpsters and donation locations is available online here.

The dumpsters will be available through May 19. The dumpsters will be offered again from July 28 through Sept. 1.

For bulk items such as couches, bed, tables and chairs that cannot be reused, students should call 311 to schedule a bulk pickup with the city.

For items that are reusable, students should coordinate pickups with local agencies in Richmond. Smaller items should be donated to area thrift stores or other organizations like Goodwill, which has bins in all the residence halls and at VCU’s community engagement office at 1103 W. Marshall Street.

Students can schedule pickups for furniture by calling any of the following groups:

CARITAS at (804) 343-5008

Diversity Thrift at (804) 353-8890

Fantastic Thrift at (804) 358-7164

Habitat for Humanity at (804) 232-7001

Salvation Army at (804) 359-5554

Vietnam Veterans of America at (804) 358-8287

VCU students who have questions about Project Clean and Green Move can contact VCU’s Neighborhood Outreach Director Tito Luna at taluna@vcu.edu or VCU Police Department External Relations Officer Greg Felton at gfelton@vcu.edu.

