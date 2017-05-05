Study: Babies playing on mobile devices may lead to speech delays

(WRIC) — A new study suggests giving your baby access to your mobile phone — specifically the screen — can affect their ability to speak, according to CNN.

The study looked at children between six months and 2-years-old. Twenty percent of them spent an average of 28 minutes a day on screens.

The study found that every 30-minute increase in daily screen time was linked to a 49 percent higher risk increased risk of “expressive speech delay”, or using sounds and words. The screens showed no affect on gestures or body language.

