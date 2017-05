RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels (11-14) split Friday’s doubleheader with the Bowie Baysox (13-14) 7-2 and 12-2 at the Diamond. It didn’t take away from the night for VCU graduating seniors Torey Burston and Doug Brooks, part of the the VCU men’s basketball program that went to seven straight NCAA Tournaments, who got to throw out the first pitch during the intermission while taking in one more loving ovation from Ram Nation in the city they now call home.

