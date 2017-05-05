Severe weather causes damage throughout Central Va.

CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) — 8News is tracking weather damage across Central Virginia.

8News’ Jonathan Costen reported live from Baskerville Mill Road in Dinwiddie County where a barn was destroyed by high winds. It is not clear at this time whether straight line winds or a tornado were responsible for the damage.

In Sussex, viewer April Covey was unable to get out of her driveway because of runoff running down the road in front of her house, caused by flooding from nearby Stony Creek.

Viewer Lauri Loparo Rogers shared a photo that her daughter sent from Cosby High School in Chesterfield County.

Casey Jackson from Lunenburg County reports large trees down, and damage to vehicles and dog pens as a result.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

